Yerevan never retreats from its borders with Iran: Professor

The director of the Iranology department at the University of Yerevan has said that Armenia views Iran’s role-playing in the Caucasus region as highly positive.

Speaking to ILNA, Vartan Veskanian said that Azerbaijan’s interference in the Lachin route could create new challenges in the region.

Evaluating the presence of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin route and the blockade of this corridor, the expert said that this action could create new challenges in the region because it has the risk of starting armed conflicts.

The viewpoint of Armenia toward Iran’s role-playing in the Karabakh region is highly positive, he said.

Armenian national circles want to create a strategic alliance with Iran, he added.

Now, the issue of the Lachin corridor is not only the issue of Karabakh’s government and people but also is the issue of Armenia and to some extent, it is the issue of Iran, he emphasized.

The several thousand-years-old border between Iran and Armenia is a border that ensures part of the national security of Armenia and Yerevan never retreats from this position, he noted.

The origin of Mr. Ilham Aliyev’s ambitions is the support of Turkey, he said, adding that naturally, the recent drills held by these two countries was against Iran, Armenia, Russia, and Karabakh.

