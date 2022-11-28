President Raisi to officially welcome Iraqi premier

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to officially welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in the capital Tehran.

President Raisi will meet the Iraqi premier at Sa'd Abad historical complex on Tuesday.

Al Sudani, who has recently been elected as prime minister of Iraq, is going to visit a non-Arab country for the first time after his inauguration following his trips to Jordan and Kuwait.

President Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi told IRNA on Monday that the Iraqi prime minister will travel to Iran at an official invitation by the Iranian president.

The Iraqi premier will visit Tehran, heading a political and economic delegation, with the aim of developing mutual and regional cooperation, Jamshidi said, adding that Al Sudani plans to hold official meetings with Iranian officials, and that they are going to sign a memorandum of understanding to expand Baghdad-Tehran collaborations.

Describing the level of Iraq-Iran cooperation as appropriate, he went on to say that the political and economic issues are the main priorities of the visit.

As the administration of President Raisi has time and again announced, the Islamic Republic prioritizes regional diplomacy and cooperation with neighboring countries in its foreign policy, the official argued.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued very good ties with neighboring states over the past year, he said, adding that international relations, regional foreign policy and upgrading ties with neighbors are the most important parts of foreign policy of the incumbent government in Iran.

According to the deputy chief of staff, the visits between Iranians and other authorities prove the success of the policy.

