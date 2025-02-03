Cargo transit via Iran up 27% y/y in 10 months: roads min.

Javad Hedayati, who is the Transit Operations at MRUD’s Road Maintenance Department, said on Saturday that cargo transit to other countries via the Iranian roads network had reached 15 million metric tons (mt) in April-January, according to Press TV.

Hedayati said the figure was a milestone considering an annual transit target of 16 million mt that has been set for both roads and railways in Iran,

He said annual cargo transit via Iranian roads would reach 17.5 million mt until March, adding that the MRUD estimates suggest the figure could hit 22 million in the next calendar year and 40 million mt at the end of a 5-year economic vision plan in 2028.

endNewsMessage1