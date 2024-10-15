Iran wants to join BRICS New Development Bank: CBI governor

"The New Development Bank created by BRICS can correspond to development goals of many BRICS countries, since the World Bank is acting now in interests of the United States and Western countries only. We are going to become a member of this bank," Farzin noted after the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Moscow, TASS reported.

NDB was founded by BRICS countries on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed in Brazil in July 2014. The goal of bank’s operations is to finance infrastructural projects and sustainable development projects in BRICS countries and developing economies.

