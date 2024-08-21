Iran turns from importer into largest dairy exporter in Asia

Agriculture is one of the sectors that has grown steadily since the Islamic Revolution and been able to contribute to exports in addition to ensuring the country's food security, where a peremptory comparison is telling.

Before 1979 and until a few years later, Iran was an importer of cheese, butter and industrial milk powder, where about 200,000 tons of cheese was imported a year.

Moreover, the production chain of the dairy industry involved traditional and non-modern methods where livestock farms were generally non-industrial and the raw milk was produced with a high microbial load at local dairy barns.

