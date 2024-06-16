Iraq is the second main destination for the export of Iranian goods: official

"Iran is the fourth trading partner of Iraq, the UAE and China are ahead of Iran, and India and Saudi Arabia are behind Iran. This country is not comparable," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

he added that, "In importing 70% of goods to Iraq, Iran has either not entered, or has no competitive advantage, or is not able to enter at all."

"Of course, eliminating Iran is not impossible, but considering the competitive market that exists in Iraq and considering the God-given and competitive advantages that Iran has, it can maintain its presence in the Iraqi market," he added.

