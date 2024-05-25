UAE has always been one of the main trading partners of Iran: official

"The UAE has always been one of the main trading partners of Iran in the past few years," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"According to the Iranian customs statistics, last year the value of trade between the United Arab Emirates and Iran reached 27 billion and 400 million dollars," Shakrinasab added.

"Fruits and vegetables form a significant part of Iran's sales to the UAE, and of course, other food products and technical and engineering services are also exported from Iran to this country," he concluded.

