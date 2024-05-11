Taliban is cooperating with the US against Iran in the water sector: ex-diplomat

"In fact, America and Israel are looking to use water as a tool against Iran, and the Taliban is also their cause, because Afghanistan does not need a dam, but it needs a proper irrigation system and aquifer," Zohrevand said in an exclisive interview ith ILNA regarding the continuation of the Taliban's construction of dams on the path of the common rivers between Iran and Afghanistan.

"If the Iranian side dries up, it will definitely affect the countries of the region and the neighbors, if the situation of the region's ecosystem is disturbed, all the neighboring countries will be affected," he added.

"Taliban is a component and geopolitical tool of the West and their goal is not to create stability, security and positive change," the ex-diplomat added.

endNewsMessage1