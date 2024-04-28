Importing 2 thousand tons of lamb meat from Africa to Iran: Official

"Since last year, after the visit of President Raisi to Africa, the import of light livestock meat from this continent to our country has started, and since about 9 months ago, about 2000 tons of warm meat have been imported from this continent," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The import from Kenya continues and from the beginning of the winter, South Africa was included in the import line of lamb and mutton meat to Iran as a test, and the import from this source is still established," he said.

He added that"The development of lamb and mutton meat imports from African countries depends a lot on the opinion of Iran Veterinary Organization. Africa is a livestock-rich continent, but the veterinary organization is very strict in terms of imported sources."

"About 15 African countries are ready to export livestock to Iran, but based on the protocols of the Veterinary Organization, only the two mentioned countries have been approved for the import of warm sheep meat to Iran," the official concluded.

