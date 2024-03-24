Iran’s Annual Saffron Export Hits 200 Tons: NSC

The vice chairman of Iran’s National Saffron Council said the high quality of the saffron produced in the country is highly welcomed by both domestic and foreign customers.

Gholamreza Miri put the average consumption of saffron in the world at 320 tons.

Earlier, the chairman of the Iranian Saffron Exporters and Sellers Union said that the country’s export of saffron registered a 28 percent growth in the first eight months of the last Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2023).

In this period, Iran’s saffron was mainly exported to Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and Afghanistan, he added.

