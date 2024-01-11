Turkey willing to extend gas deal with Iran: experts

Mirqassem Momeni, an energy expert, has told ILNA that Iran and Turkey have a 205-year gas agreement that will expire in 2026. “In this regard, it can be said that the Turks are interested in receiving gas from Iran, and in fact, Turkey wants to continue this agreement because it receives cheap gas and can sell it at a higher price in the world markets,” Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Reza Kami, a member of Turkey’s commercial center in East Azerbaijan Province, said Ankara and Tehran are willing to extend the gas agreement given their willingness to raise their trade volume to $30 billion.

“Considering the recent intentions of the governments of the two countries that the trade volume between Iran and Turkey should reach the target number of 30 billion dollars, speculations regarding the non-renewal of the contract are unlikely to happen because Turkey has investment and general plans on the gas received from Iran,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

endNewsMessage1