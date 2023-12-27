Iran’s oil exports at $26.46bn in 9 months to late Dec.: IRICA

Iran’s total exports-- when including exports of oil, electricity, technical and engineering services, and excluding non-official commodity exports-- reached $63.97 billion during this period (March 21, 2023 to December 21, 2023) , Mohammad Rezvani-Far said.

He said foreign trade grew by 7% to reach $112 billion during the same period, accounting for a surplus of over $15.5 billion.

During this time, Rezvani-Far said, Iran exported 101.904 million metric tons (mt) of goods worth $36.43 billion -- a 26.48% increase in weight and a 0.68% decrease in value.

In contrast, Iran imported $48.42 billion worth of goods, a 12.29% growth, he added.

This is the first time the IRICA is disclosing statistics on exports of oil, electricity, and technical and engineering services alongside the exports of non-oil commodities, he noted.

