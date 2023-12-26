Iran’s foreign trade hits $112 billion in nine months to late December: Minister

Announcing the figure on Tuesday, the minister said that Iran’s nine-month foreign trade shows 7% increase compared to that of last year’s corresponding period.

Khandouzi added that it is for the first time that the IRICA figures regarding Iran’s foreign trade include the exchanges of oil, electricity and techno-engineering services.

Noting that Iran’s exports have been some $15 billion more than the country’s imports in the March-December period, the minister put the country’s nine-month exports of oil and non-oil products at $63 billion, with some $48 billion of goods imported to the country in the timespan.

endNewsMessage1