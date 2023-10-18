Iran, Belarus to change visa arrangements for businesses: Official

Mehdi Safari said on Wednesday that new visa issuance arrangements between Iran and Belarus will help the two countries prepare the grounds for launching direct flights between their major cities.

He said Iran is also trying to reduce tariffs charged on trucks traveling to Belarus to help increase trade ties between the two countries.

The comments came after Safari traveled to Belarus as part of an Iranian delegation led by Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

During the one-day visit that took place on October 17, Iran and Belarus reached an understanding to expand their economic and trade ties.