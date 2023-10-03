News code : ۱۴۰۳۲۷۴
Russian cargo train in Iran’s Bandar Abbas for transshipment to Saudi Arabia
A Russian cargo train has reportedly arrived in the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran where the cargo is to be transshipped aboard ships to continue its journey to Saudi Arabia.
The train traveled some 1,610 km across Iran in three days and a half since it arrived in Iran's Sarakhs on the joint border with Turkmenistan.
The first such Russian cargo train for Saudi Arabia arrived in Bandar Abbas last month.
Given its strategic position in the region, Iran has plans to play a more active role in multimodal transportation.