News code : ۱۳۹۰۳۱۹
Iran's domestic wheat purchases exceed 10m mt in Mar-Aug
Iran's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad (MAJ) Saeed Raad has said that the guaranteed wheat purchase from domestic farmers in Iran has exceeded 10 million metric tons (mt) during the first five months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2023).
Raad said that the domestic purchase of wheat from local farmers has increased by 10 million mt in five months compared to the last year’s corresponding period, indicating a 43% year-on-year surge.
The government has paid the local farmers over 48 percent of the price of their products, he added.
He noted that the value of purchased wheat has reached more than $3 billion during the mentioned period.