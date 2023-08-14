Iran reports 40% rise in guaranteed wheat purchases

​Tehran has reported a major surge in its guaranteed purchase of wheat from domestic farmers in the current Iranian calendar year ending on March 19.

Alireza Mohajer, an Iranian deputy agriculture minister, said on Monday that the purchase of wheat from the farmers has reached over 9.5 million metric tons (mt), up 40% compared to last year.

“Although we faced drought this year and last year, the guaranteed purchase of wheat has increased by 40% compared to the previous year,” he said.

The top official further explained that the latest figure compared to that of two years ago, when the Raisi administration took office, has increased by 111% or 5 million mt.

