Iran top exporter of dairy products in Asia in 2022: FAO

The Islamic Republic was the biggest exporter of dairy products in Asia in 2022, according to figures by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has reported.

Iran exported around 1.6 million metric tons (mt) of milk and dairy products and imported 86,000 mt of such products in 2022, according to figures from FAO's Food Outlook cited in a Saturday.

FAO reported 9 million mt for total exports of milk and dairy products for Asian countries in the same year when Iran was responsible for 17% of the total supplies.

It is expected that exports of Iran’s milk and other dairy products will increase to 1.592 million mt in 2023.

According to the same report, Iran was Asia’s 11th producer of meat in 2022.

In Asia, the total production of meat was estimated at over 156 million mt in 2022 of which China accounted for 94 million mt of output.

