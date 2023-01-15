EU-Iran trade up 22% y/y in Jan-Nov 2022: Eurostat

Figures by the statistics agency of the European Union, known as Eurostat, show that trade between EU countries and Iran experienced a 22% increase in January-November last year compared to the same period in 2021.

Eurostat figures showed that total trade between Iran and 27 members of the EU stood at 4.715 billion euros over the 11 months to November 2022.

Trade ties between the two sides amounted to 3.86 billion euros over the same period in 2021.

EU exports to Iran increased from 3.048 billion euros in January-November 2021 to 3.739 billion euros in the same period in 2022, showed the data.

Germany was the largest EU exporter to Iran in the 11 months to November 2022 with 1.465 billion euros worth of shipments or 39% of the total EU exports to Iran over the period, figures by the Eurostat showed.

The figures showed that Germany’s January-November 2022 exports to Iran had experienced double-digit growth of 12% from the same previous period. That has come despite the anti-Iran stances adopted by German officials in recent months.

EU’s imports from Iran increased 20% year on year in the 11 months to November last year to reach 976 million euros, according to the Eurostat figures which indicated that the bloc had imported 812 million euros worth of commodities from Iran over the same period in 2021.

Germany was the largest EU importer from Iran in January-November 2022 as the value of shipments rose 5% from the same previous period to 260 million euros.

Total trade between Germany and Iran increased 11% year on year in the 11 months to November last year to 1.725 billion euros.

