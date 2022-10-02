Iran’s exports to neighboring Turkey show a 49 percent growth in the first eight months of 2022.

According to the Statistical Department of Turkey, Iran exported $2.382 million worth of products to Turkey in the eight months of 2022, showing a 49 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, Turkey’s exchange of products with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the eight months has had a 29 percent growth.

The number was $3.344 this year but had been $4.332 billion in the same period of the current year.

