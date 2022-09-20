The head of the Vienna Center for International Energy Studies has said that the project of the Zangezur corridor aims at eliminating Iran’s route for transferring oil or gas to Turkey from the Azerbaijan route.

Azerbaijan tries to be known as a European country and be a member of NATO, he said, adding that Israel also has its benefit in this project.

On the one hand, Israel seeks to strengthen the security of energy supply and transportation in the Mediterranean, and on the other hand, it wants to obtain a special share of the energy resources of the Caspian Sea.

He said that Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to obtain an axis of approximately 30 km, adding that it will put Iran’s energy share from the Caspian Sea in ambiguity.

He called Turkey the biggest beneficiary of the Zangezur corridor and said that this country, without having any gas and oil recourses will take over the energy transformation through the Caspian Sea.

