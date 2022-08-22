The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Republic of Russia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on transit facilitation, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Alireza Moghadasi, on the sideline of signing the MoU said that signing this memorandum of understanding between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia brings commercial prosperity.

Expressing hope that good results will be achieved having signed this MoU, he added, "These meetings will promote friendship between neighboring countries, and commercial facilities can be pursued more quickly."

