Cuba condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's al-Mawasi

We condemn the massacre perpetrated by Israel in a refugee camp west of Khan Yunis, where more than 40 Palestinians were killed, mainly children and women, Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

These actions demonstrate Israeli disrespect for international humanitarian law, he added.

At least 40 people were killed and 60 others injured in an Israeli attack on Palestinian refugee tents in the Khan Younis on Tuesday.

