UN Human Rights Office deplores deadly Israeli attack on Gaza
News code : ۱۵۲۸۵۵۷
The UN Human Rights Office has deplored the latest attack on the Gaza Strip, calling for an independent investigation and accountability.
The UN office on Tuesday deplored the deadly Israeli military strikes overnight on an area that it has unilaterally designated a humanitarian zone crammed with tents full of internally displaced people in southern Gaza.
At least 19 civilians were killed and 60 wounded in the attack involving weapons with wide area effects in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, it added.