Assad-Erdogan to meet in the Kasab border crossing: reports
News code : ۱۵۰۹۹۳۵
A Turkish newspaper has revealed the date of the day on which the presidents of Turkey and Syria would meet.
Citing government officials, a Turkish media outlet reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar Assad would probably hold a meeting in August.
The two Turkish and Syrian leaders are scheduled to meet in the Kasab border crossing, according to the reports.
This would be the first meeting between the presidents of Syria and Turkey after 10 years.