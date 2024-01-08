Continued US support for Israel could explode region: Yemen's Ansarullah

Al Mayadeen news television channel on Sunday evening quoted Abd al-Salam as saying that statements by the American officials about the developments in the Red Sea and their impacts on global security are an attempt to divert attentions from Israel's crimes in Gaza.

The US should know that militarization of the Red Sea will not prevent Yemen from giving up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, he said.

Prior to this, a member of the Houthi's Supreme Political Council had said that ships sailing through Bab-el-Mandeb Strait have to declare that they have no connection with “Israel”.

Crew members of the ships have to raise placards reading “we have no connection with Israel”, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said in a post published on the X.

Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Houthi's political bureau, has also said that the Yemeni military operations in the Red Sea will continue in spite of all threats by the US, Britain and the Zionist regime.

