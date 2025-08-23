800,000 Palestinians suffering from full-blown famine: UN

In a grim assessment released Friday, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said famine has taken hold in and around Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban center, Press TV reported.

The area is home to between 500,000 and 800,000 people, most of them displaced and living without proper shelter under the weight of Israel’s months-long blockade and bombardment.

IPC also declared that famine is underway in the Gaza Governorate, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the north.

