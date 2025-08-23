Maduro slams US warships' move as 'regime change' bid
News code : 1677110
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has hit out at the US deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, calling the operation an "illegal" attempt at regime change.
Earlier this week, a US source confirmed that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were heading to international waters off the South American country. US media reported that 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.
"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela – regime change, a military terrorist attack – is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers, according to AFP.
"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean.