Maduro slams US warships' move as 'regime change' bid

Earlier this week, a US source confirmed that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were heading to international waters off the South American country. US media reported that 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.

"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela – regime change, a military terrorist attack – is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers, according to AFP.

"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean.

