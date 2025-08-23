Ukrainian air force pilot killed in MiG-29 crash
A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed during the landing approach after completing a combat mission, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. The pilot of the fighter jet killed.
The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established, KYIV POST reported.
The Air Force has yet to divulge information about where the aircraft crashed or flew its mission.
The MiG-29 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum) is a twin-engine fighter aircraft designed in the Soviet Union.