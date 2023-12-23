Fact-finding committee necessary to prevent Israeli attacks on civilians: expert

“From the point of view of the law of war and international humanitarian law, civilian places, schools, aid bases and relief forces, as well as hospitals, are places that should not be attacked according to the four Geneva Conventions. Attacking these places is considered a war crime. The authority to follow it up will be the International Criminal Court,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Regarding the situation in Gaza, there are exactly such issues because the Palestinian government has approved the statute of the International Criminal Court and can take action against Israel and its actions against civilians in Gaza.”

Zakerian continued, “It should be noted that from a political and military point of view, Israeli soldiers claim that Hamas forces are present in these civilian places.”

He stated, “The international solution to prevent attacks on civilian places and prohibited centers is for neutral countries like Switzerland to enter the case and propose the establishment of an investigative committee.”

Zakerian concluded, “I believe that the world and all governments must defend the Palestinian people; Because Israel is massacring civilians and this process must be stopped. Israel is ruthlessly doing its job and Islamic countries are just chanting.”

endNewsMessage1