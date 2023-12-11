U.S. veto against Gaza ceasefire and electoral equations in Washington

He said even if the U.S. didn’t veto the resolution, Israel would continue its crimes in the Palestinian enclave.

He made the remarks in an exclusive article for ILNA.

“If the ceasefire resolution had not been vetoed by the United States, nothing special would have happened in the Gaza war, and Israel would not have agreed to the ceasefire. It would have continued its crimes,” Majlesi wrote.

He added, “America's action in rejecting the Gaza ceasefire draft is of domestic use more than anything else for the United States and the Biden administration, and it should be considered a form of untrammeled support for Israel.”

The expert noted, “If the Biden government did not veto the Gaza ceasefire draft, the Republicans would support Tel Aviv, and this would lead to their victory in the 2024 US presidential election.”

He continued, “It should be noted that basically the approval or non-approval of the ceasefire in Gaza by America would have been rejected by Israel in any order. If this draft was approved by America, eventually Israel would prevent its implementation in Gaza.”

