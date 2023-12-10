Yemen warns it will target ships heading towards Israel

The statement was issued by the spokesman of the Yemeni army Yahya Saree on Saturday night.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," the statement said, according to Reuters.

The Yemeni army warned all shipping companies against cooperating with the Israeli regime, saying that the ban follows Yemen’s successful operations to prevent Israeli vessels from navigating in the Arab and Red seas.

Since the Gaza war began on October 7, the Yemeni army has launched a series of operations against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and conducted missile and drone strikes on Israeli positions in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged territory.

