OIC censures sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran outside Stockholm Central Mosque.

The OIC warned on Thursday in a statement about the dangers and consequences of such actions, which are in contradiction to current efforts to develop coexistence and moderation.

Emphasizing the need to stick to international charters and regulations concerning respect for human rights, the OIC called on nations and governments to take the necessary measures to prevent repetition of such hideous actions.

According to the OIC statement, fundamental freedoms must be respected, regardless of religion, language, race, and nationality.

On Wednesday, an extremist protected by the Swedish authorities and police tore and burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of nearly 200 Muslims outside the main mosque in the Swedish capital.

Certain European countries have been the scene of violations and desecration of Muslim sanctuaries in recent years.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the latest state-authorized insult to the Holy Quran in Sweden, urging the European country to take responsibility and address the issue seriously.

endNewsMessage1