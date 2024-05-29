The world is watching the barbarism of the “vampire” Netanyahu: Erdogan
News code : ۱۴۸۷۶۱۴
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the genocide, brutality and barbarism in Gaza must be stopped immediately by the coalition of humanity, before Netanyahu and his criminal network get completely out of control.
This came in a speech delivered by Erdogan, today, Wednesday, before the parliamentary bloc of the Justice and Development Party, in which he warned that “no country, including Turkey, will be safe unless Israel is subject to the supervision of international law,” according to the Turkish Anatolia Agency.
"Israel killed humanity in Gaza, and Europe killed its values and trampled on all the principles that were the reason for its existence," he added.