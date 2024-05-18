Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Russian Defense announces the downing of a Ukrainian march over the Crimean Peninsula

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۸۲۳۴۵
The link copied

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced on Saturday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Crimean Peninsula.

 “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a march against targets on Russian territory was thwarted last night,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry explained that "the Ukrainian march was shot down over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense systems on duty."

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london

best apk download