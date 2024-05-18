Russian Defense announces the downing of a Ukrainian march over the Crimean Peninsula
News code : ۱۴۸۲۳۴۵
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced on Saturday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Crimean Peninsula.
“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a march against targets on Russian territory was thwarted last night,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense said.
The ministry explained that "the Ukrainian march was shot down over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defense systems on duty."