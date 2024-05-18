Trump warns of the outbreak of a world war before the US elections

Former US President Donald Trump warned of the outbreak of a Third World War in the remaining five months before the presidential elections in the United States, due to the incompetence of the current American leadership.

"These idiots will not leave many people alive, because the power of modern weapons is terrifying. In the next five months, a third world war may break out," Trump said, speaking to his supporters in Minnesota.

He added that "Five dangerous months await us because of this lunatic," referring to his election rival, Joe Biden.

Trump also promised again to resolve the conflict in Ukraine if he won the November elections , and stressed that he would not have allowed this conflict to arise if he were president of the United States.

