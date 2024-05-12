Santiageto volcano eruption in Guatemala
The Santiaguito volcano in Guatemala has awakened, with a column of ash rising several kilometers from it.
Volcanologists do not yet expect any unusual consequences from the current eruption.
For its part, the authorities urged residents to follow safety rules.
In 1902, the eruption of the Santiagoito volcano killed more than 5,000 people.