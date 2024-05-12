Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Santiageto volcano eruption in Guatemala

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۷۹۹۹۹
The link copied

The Santiaguito volcano in Guatemala has awakened, with a column of ash rising several kilometers from it.

The Santiaguito volcano in Guatemala has awakened, with a column of ash rising several kilometers from it.

Volcanologists do not yet expect any unusual consequences from the current eruption.

For its part, the authorities urged residents to follow safety rules.

In 1902, the eruption of the Santiagoito volcano killed more than 5,000 people.

 

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london

best apk download