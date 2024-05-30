The Afghan society does not have a negative view of China: ex adviser

"The Afghan society does not have a negative view of China, and now in the central market of Kabul, you can clearly see the footprints of China," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Part of Russia's view to remove the name of the Taliban from the terrorist list should be considered in security terms," he added.

"The security conditions of the Russians are not very favorable in the current situation, but they sideline any anti-security incident with coercive means," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1