France bans Israeli companies from weapons exhibition

By decision of the government authorities, there will be no stand for the Israeli military industry at the Eurosatory 2024 fair, Al Jazeera reported, citing the organizers of Coges Events.

The French Defence Ministry suggested that the decision was linked to Paris’s opposition to the continuing Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

“Conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah,” the ministry told the Reuters news agency.

Seventy-four Israeli firms were set to attend the event from June 17 to 21 at fairgrounds close to Paris’s main international airport, with Coges previously saying about 10 of them were to exhibit weapons.

endNewsMessage1