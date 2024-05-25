Our ambassador will not return to Tel Aviv: Brazil

Celso Amorim, Special Adviser to the President of Brazil, announced that the Brazilian Ambassador to Israel, Frederico Mayer, will not return to Tel Aviv after being summoned by the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“I do not think the ambassador will return to Tel Aviv after being subjected to a personal insult that insults Brazil... They wanted to humiliate our country," O Globo newspaper quoted Amorim as saying.

Last February, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported that President Lula da Silva summoned the country's ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared the Brazilian president "persona non grata."

