Russia can question the glory of Berlin, Paris and even London: expert

"The fact that Russia attacked Ukraine was undoubtedly a negative point, but the fact that Europe is putting warmongering on the agenda is considered a dangerous issue," Majlesi wrote in an article for ILNA.

"In this direction, without a doubt, Europe should realize that Russia can question the glory of Berlin, Paris and even London," he added.

He mentioned that "This is while Europe is seeking to increase the cost of Russia, but they themselves have to pay exorbitant costs in this regard."

"The West does not want Russia to finish its economic development, but they are worried about the emergence of a new model of China, which can be the center of its development and economy," the epert condluded.

