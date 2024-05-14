There may be a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip within days: Qatari Foreign Minister
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, stressed "the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the atrocities committed against the Palestinians."
the Qatari Foreign Minister said that “There may be a calm agreement in the Gaza Strip within days,” stressing at the same time that there is ambiguity on the Israeli side regarding how to stop the war.
The Qatari Foreign Minister added, "The reconstruction of Gaza requires 40 to 50 billion dollars," stressing that talking about reconstruction is premature.