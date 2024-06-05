For the Future of Powerful Nation: DPRK

-The Future Korea Belongs to Members of Korean Children’s Union

We are marking the 78th founding anniversary of the Korean Children’s Union with the song “We are the happiest in the world” resounding endlessly in the sky of the socialist Korea.

On June 6, 1946, President Kim Il Sung founded the Korean Children’s Union, a mass organization of the Korean children which inherited the valuable tradition of the anti-Japanese children’s corps, and he has built a kingdom of children on this land, bestowing on them the great love unprecedented in history during the whole period of his revolutionary leadership.

Chairman Kim Jong Il set forth the upbringing of posterity as the most important task related to the prospect of revolution, and found his happiness and pride in the happy smiles of our children, though he had been through cold wind, snow and rain on this land as well as all sorts of hardships.

When the country was in grim period, he made sure that the field colors of the Korean Children’s Corps flutter high at every camp throughout the country and made the sound of children reading texts and their laughter of optimism reverberate far and wide though the state was in a difficult situation.

His unforgettable love still touches the hearts of our new generation.

With the same noble outlook on posterity and future kept by the President and the Chairman, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is now making tireless efforts to bring up our schoolchildren into future pillars of the powerful socialist country.

Holding up the members of the Korean Children’s Union as the precious treasure of priceless worth and the entirety of hope and future, the respected Marshal has provided the access to universal 12-year compulsory education system, built the highest grade of dandy schoolchildren’s camps, palaces, primary boarding schools and secondary boarding schools equipped with wonderful conditions and environment for education in every part of the country, and presented new school uniforms and high quality school things. Under such warm love, our schoolchildren are now growing up to become the strong pillars who would support and build the great country of people.

“Let us always be ready for the socialist motherland”; this is now becoming the unanimous aspiration of the members of the Korean Children’s Union.

That is why the numerous foreigners who visit our country express their feelings in great admiration, saying “People in the capitalist countries have no idea what kinds of benefits children in the DPRK are receiving from the state, and how the good model of love for posterity is being created.”; “DPRK is the kingdom and heaven for children. ”; “Nowhere in the world can be found such blessed generation like the schoolchildren of the DPRK where they are living as one family having H.E. Kim Jong Un as their father.”

There are no such schoolchildren in the world as our children who are stoutly preparing themselves to be masters and pillars of the country, giving full play to their dreams and hopes without any worry and anxiety under the great benevolence of the Party and the state.

The entire people of the country are feeling quite confident of the bright future of the country in the bright and high-spirited appearances of the members of the Korean Children’s Union who are growing up with nothing to envy in the world in the love of the respected Marshal for posterity and future.

-Korean Children’s Union Members

June 6 is the day when the Korean Children’s Union was founded.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrates this day as a national holiday every year. This eloquently proves how much importance the country attaches to the children’s union.

Looking back, President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) organized the Children’s Corps during the period of the Japanese military occupation of Korea (1905-1945), with a view to training the Korean children into hot-blooded fighters who were loyal to the revolution and motherland from their childhood and ready to devote their all to them.

The Anti-Japanese Children’s Corps members performed brilliant feats at the outset of the Korean revolution.

They took part in various activities like enlightening the masses, giving artistic performances, standing guard duty, delivering messages, reconnoitering enemy movements, and capturing weapons from the enemy. And during battles to defend the guerrilla bases they inspired the guerrillas and other defenders to the struggle by means of bugles, drums and mouth organs. A Children’s Corps member died a heroic death after luring Japanese soldiers attacking a guerrilla zone towards himself and saving the people in the zone, and another member kept the secret of the organization and sacrificed herself at the age of nine. Still another shouted at the last moment of his life, “Don’t kill me by shooting, but with bayonets, and instead send the bullets to the guerrilla army.” Another member thrust into the stove his foot in a straw sandal in which he kept a secret message and did not take it out of fire to the last moment of his life despite the enemy’s kicks and blows. There are many similar stories about the ennobling ideological and spiritual world and heroic mettle of the children’s corps members.

The feats performed by the Anti-Japanese Children’s Corps members served as the basis of the proud traditions of the Korean children’s movement.

After Korea’s liberation (August 15, 1945) the Korean children’s enthusiasm for the revolution and patriotic zeal soared high with the founding of the Korean Children’s Union on June 6, 1946 as a momentum.

During the Fatherland Liberation War (1950-1953), KCU members formed children’s vanguards and guerrilla detachments to fight the enemy.

According to data, the children’s vanguards and guerrilla detachments organized in the northern half of Korea during the strategic, temporary retreat numbered more than 60.

On July 5, 1951 the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly issued a decree on conferring the Orders of the National Flag and medals on the children’s union members who had rendered distinguished services in assisting the people’s guerrilla movement in the Fatherland Liberation War.

KCU members continuously demonstrated their ennobling spirit and heroism on a high plane in every decade of socialist construction. They prepared Sonyon trucks and tractors through their endeavours for the children’s five-year plan and children’s seven-year plan and sent them to the sites of socialist construction.

In 1958 they presented trains, cranes and other machines bearing the name Sonyon to the country out of their patriotism. They were followed by Sonyon excavators, bulldozers and trucks in the 1960s.

In response to an appeal made by the KCU members in Phyonggang County in 1967, all the KCU members across the country turned out and presented Sonyon planes, tanks and warships to the country to mark the 20th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.

In May 1970 a KCU member died heroically in raging flames after defending precious forest resources and his comrades. He became the first boy Hero of the Republic.

Today the Korean children are displaying patriotism on a higher level, giving birth to countless moving stories.

At a critical moment when her house was about to collapse in a landslide caused by a heavy rain, a schoolgirl in Sinhung County saved the portraits of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il by plunging into a rapid stream holding them in her arms.

During the period of the highest-level anti-epidemic emergency campaign in May last year, as many as 191 300 KCU members across the country sent the anti-epidemic sector over 1.5 million packets for medicine, over 66 500 bottles for medicine and letters of encouragement.

Greeting the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK and the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, KCU members across the country donated Sonyon light airplanes.

It is quite natural that KCU members, who have inherited the traditions of loyalty and patriotism, are regarded as a powerful mainstay that supports socialist Korea and the blood vessels that guarantee the invincibility of the Korean revolution.

-Day of Joining the Korean Children’s Union

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, children eight years old or so are to join the Korean Children’s Union on the occasions of April 15 (the day when President Kim Il Sung was born) and February 16 (the day when Chairman Kim Jong Il was born), both of which the Korean people celebrate as their greatest national holidays.

