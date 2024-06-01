We are ready to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza to implement the ceasefire: Indonesia

According to the Times of Israel newspaper , he said in a speech during the Shangri-La Forum, the largest security forum in Asia, which is being held in Singapore today, Saturday.

Prabowo added that US President Joe Biden's proposal regarding a ceasefire in Gaza is "a step in the right direction."

Prabowo, who will officially assume the presidency next October, confirmed that his country is ready to receive and treat up to a thousand injured Palestinians from Gaza.

