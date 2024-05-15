Putin may be looking to end the war by appointing Andrei Belousov: expert

"In the current situation, Russia's expenses and the war economy, which Moscow is immersed in with the focus on Ukraine, are such that now the Kremlin is thinking of changing the structure," Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Russia's new defense minister is a skilled economist, and I think Putin may be looking to end the war by appointing Belousov," he added.

"Some other sources stated that the new Russian defense minister, due to his understanding of economic issues, is actually looking to manage the war economy and link it with the current trend of Moscow's economic structure," he concluded.

