Trump’s inner circle opposes new Putin call: Report
News code : ۱۶۱۷۸۴۰
US President Donald Trump’s advisers are urging him to not call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before Moscow commits to a full ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, American media have reported.
The US presidents advisers reportedly insist any new engagement should be conditioned on a full ceasefire in Ukraine conflict, according to Russia Today.
Trump, who is is trying to mediate a truce between Moscow and Kiev after more than three years of hostilities, previously told the media outlet that he intends to talk with Putin again, potentially as soon as this week.