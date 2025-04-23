Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Istanbul at midday Wednesday, causing panic throughout Turkey‘s largest city, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Initial automatic measurements recorded the earthquake at 5.9 magnitude before AFAD revised its assessment to 6.2.

The powerful tremor came approximately 30 minutes after a smaller earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude had already unsettled the eastern Thrace region, with tremors felt in parts of Istanbul.

