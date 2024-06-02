Washington has two leverages against Netanyahu: expert

"The main issue is the behavior of the Israeli Prime Minister and even the right-wing cabinet under his command in the current situation," he added in an exclusive with ILNA.

"Whenever the issue of truce and exchange of prisoners was brought up between the parties, Netanyahu started obstructing the process and pushing it to the sidelines," he explained.

"Biden has two tools at his disposal against Netanyahu, the first of which is Washington's financial aid to Tel Aviv, and the second is US arms aid to Israel, Zanganeh explained.

endNewsMessage1