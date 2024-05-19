Biden is sending a message to Zelensky: expert

"Recently, Anthony Blinken, during a trip to Ukraine and meeting with the country's officials, announced that Washington will send two billion dollars in aid to Kiev, which somehow contains many dimensions and should be interpreted as a blow to Russia's dignity," Motaharnia wrote in an article for ILNA.

"It seems that Biden and the US political establishment in general are sending a message to Zelensky," he added.

"In this regard, the United States is pursuing its desired goal, and on the other hand, Putin is also under a lot of pressure. The citizens of Russia have more expectations from him regarding the stabilization of the positions of the army in the territory of Ukraine, and this is while the Russians are trying to put the stabilization of the positions on their agenda to get rid of internal criticism," he added.

