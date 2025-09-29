UNSC failure exposes “rules-based order” double standard: Baghaei

“The #UNSC’s failure to endorse the draft resolution on extending Resolution 2231 is a clear demonstration of a so-called ‘rules-based order’ where one ruler dictates (NSPM-2) and the E3 merely obey,” Baghaei said on X on Monday.

He emphasized that a significant portion of the Council did not support reinstating measures that had already expired. “Still, the fact that 6 out of 15 Council members withheld a ‘yes’ vote on reinstating terminated resolutions—despite all sorts of pressure from the E3 and the United States—underscores how divided the Council is,” he said. “Nearly half of its members are unconvinced that the E3-triggered reimposition is justified, legitimate, or legal.”

endNewsMessage1